Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $15.29

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $17,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $4,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GDS by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $2,896,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

