Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $5.65

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,622 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 46.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 26,834 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.