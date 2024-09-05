Brokerages Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Target Price at $14.50

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

OOMA opened at $10.53 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ooma by 52.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 30.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

