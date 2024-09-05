Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $113.10

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.81. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

