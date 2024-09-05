Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,483 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of Brookfield worth $94,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,156. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.