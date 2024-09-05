Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.50

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.