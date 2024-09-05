Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Shares Down 1.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Free Report)

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.