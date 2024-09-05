Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.62

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 154160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

