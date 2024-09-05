C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

