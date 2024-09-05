C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AI

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,662,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,511. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in C3.ai by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.