Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

CZR opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 487.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 32,752 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

