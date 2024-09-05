Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHI stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,959. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
