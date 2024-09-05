Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,959. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

