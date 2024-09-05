Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHI remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.11.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
