Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.19.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.