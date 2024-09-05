Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

