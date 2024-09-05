Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.91

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 11806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

CALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.89 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a negative return on equity of 212.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

