Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by National Bank Financial

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.