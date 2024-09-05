Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.17.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CU traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.72. 134,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.11.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3300562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.