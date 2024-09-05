Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

Snap stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,603. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

