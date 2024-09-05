Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.49

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 3455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.81.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.
