Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.86. 359,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.