CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Down 0.4%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.01 and last traded at $113.55. 609,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,820,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

CAVA Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.66 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

