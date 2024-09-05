CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 10,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.09. 1,574,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

