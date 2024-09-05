Celestia (TIA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.23 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00007233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $576.90 million and approximately $51.23 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00273669 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,067,945,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,067,726,027.397019 with 208,769,555.147019 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.08139667 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $65,049,106.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

