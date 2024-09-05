Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.69

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1171999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Certara Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,013 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Certara by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 370,820 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.