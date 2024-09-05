Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells $61,879.30 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CERS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,316. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
