Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells $61,879.30 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cerus Stock Performance

CERS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,316. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Cerus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,060 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cerus by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,530,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 656,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,107,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 568,107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 229,074 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.