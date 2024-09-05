Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.01

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
