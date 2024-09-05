ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. TD Cowen lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 29,494,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,933,936. The stock has a market cap of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

