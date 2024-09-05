Charles Skinner Buys 100,000 Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Charles Skinner purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($368,178.83).

Restore Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 290 ($3.81) on Thursday. Restore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.88 ($3.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.34. The stock has a market cap of £396.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Restore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

