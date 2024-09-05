Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,105. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.