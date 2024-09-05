Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.22. The company had a trading volume of 109,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,923. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.57.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

