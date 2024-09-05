Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $5.18 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 111,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,176. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

