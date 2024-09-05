Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 52,000 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $617,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 244,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,051. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

