Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Novartis accounts for 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 230,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,519. The stock has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

