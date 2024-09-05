Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after buying an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,487,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,801,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.32. 50,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,671. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $193.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.17.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

