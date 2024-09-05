Cheelee Trading Down 4.8% This Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Cheelee has a total market cap of $356.70 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for about $18.44 or 0.00032503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,796,759.51681376 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 18.78817757 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,961,481.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

