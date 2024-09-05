Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $53.55. Approximately 1,754,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,973,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,880.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 17,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $497,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.