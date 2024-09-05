Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $206.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.78.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

