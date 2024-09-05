Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.12. 219,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,468,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

