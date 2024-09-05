CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Up 0.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.75. 8,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

CHS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

