Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $105.40. 440,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,344,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,722 shares of company stock worth $20,986,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

