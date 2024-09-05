Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Hold

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.41.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$52.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.42. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.66 and a one year high of C$52.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. In other news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

