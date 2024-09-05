Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Ciena Stock Down 0.8 %

Ciena stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

