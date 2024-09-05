Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.29. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

