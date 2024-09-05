Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,697 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 312,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 5,316,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,281,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

