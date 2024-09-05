CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 25%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 106,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 252,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

