Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.00

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 3058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $693.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,679.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,056 shares of company stock worth $269,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.