Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $133,958.40 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $133,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,014.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.28. 317,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

