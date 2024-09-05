Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $161.40 and last traded at $162.21. 1,964,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,686,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.22.

Specifically, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,101 shares in the company, valued at $33,298,795.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,240,262.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.74 and a 200 day moving average of $224.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

