Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires 6,400 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,299,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 140,824 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.