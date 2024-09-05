Colony Family Offices LLC Has $40.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. 5,155,828 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.